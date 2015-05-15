Death toll of second Nepal quake reaches 117

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from May 12 quake and aftershocks so far has reached 117, while the number of injured has reached 2,760 as of Thursday evening.

Report informs citing foreign media, 11 persons died in Kathmandu Valley, four in eastern region, 92 in central region and three in the western region. Similarly, 1,585 were injured in the quake in Kathmandu Valley, 116 in eastern region, 792 in central region, 105 in western region and 11 in mid-western region.

Of the bodies pulled out of the rubble, 58 bodies have been handed over to their respective families, while 1,700 of the injured have been receiving treatment in various hospitals.

The police also informed that 53 personnel from the Nepal Police, six from the Nepal Army and 11 from the Armed Police Force (APF) were injured in the quake. The number of missing persons has risen to 47, while a total of 2,909 structures have been damaged till date.

The police also informed that the total toll from the April 25 quake has reached 8,199, while the number of injured remains 17,867. Over 44,734 Nepal Police personnel were deployed to clear the debris of collapsed buildings and structures, for search and rescue operation and carrying relief materials to quake affected areas.