Death toll in suicide bombings that killed Pakistani official rises to 20

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Police say the death toll in the twin suicide bombings that killed a provincial official who opposed the Taliban in eastern Pakistan has risen to 20, Report informs citing foreign media.

Police officer Murid Awan gave the death toll Monday for the attack that killed Punjab provincial home minister Shuja Khanzada. The attack Sunday targeted Khanzada in his hometown of Shadi Khan in Punjab province's Attock district.

Khanzada was a vocal public advocate for harsh government tactics against the militants. Last month, he announced feared Islamic militant Malik Ishaq, who was the chief of al-Qaida-linked Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, had been killed in a police shootout.

Jamatul Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings, saying the attack was revenge for Ishaq's killing.