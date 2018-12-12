Death toll in Strasbourg shooting climbs up

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Three people died and 12 were wounded as a result of shooting in the center of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening, on December 11, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.

Report informs that the Minister spoke at a press conference in Strasbourg.

"Beginning from 19.50 the man sow terror in three parts of the city, killing three people," Castaner said adding that 12 more people were wounded.

The authorities qualified the incident as a terrorist attack, the investigation is carried by the anti-terror department of the Paris prosecutor's office.

The shooter has already identified as 29-year-old Strasbourg-born Chekatt Cherif. He managed to flee the scene by taxi, the search of the criminal continues.