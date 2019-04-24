Death toll in Sri Lanka explosions reaches 359

© AFP https://report.az/storage/news/987da3ce01c4ed6705c09ffd243df86f/e85ea9c7-c000-4e10-bd50-cd29cb69191b_292.jpg

The number of people killed in a series of deadly blasts that hit Sri Lanka on Sunday has risen to 359, Report informs citing Sputnik İnternational.

According to previous reports, 321 people were killed in the explosions.

Eight explosions took place in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday; three churches and three hotels were targeted. Taken together, these constituted the worst attacks to have happened in the country's modern history, exceeding even the most notorious terror attacks of the country's 25-year civil war, which ended in 2009, in terms of civilian loss of life.

40 suspects have been detained.

Daesh has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Sri Lanka attacks and released images that purported to show the attackers. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that investigators were still determining the extent of the bombers' foreign links, Reuters reported.