 Top
    Close photo mode

    Death toll in Pakistan police college attack grows to 59 people - PHOTO

    Nearly 100 people were injured in the attack

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in the attack at the police college in Pakistan’s Quetta has risen to 59 people on Tuesday.

    Report informs referring to the GEO TV, nearly 100 people were injured in the attack.

    According to a representative of the Pakistani army, the three terrorists were carrying suicide belts, and two of them managed to detonate theirs. The third militant was killed by the Pakistani military, he said adding that during the siege, militants contacted their instructors in Afghanistan.

    According to the report, the operation against terrorists in the police college has been completed.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi