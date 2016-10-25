Death toll in Pakistan police college attack grows to 59 people - PHOTO

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in the attack at the police college in Pakistan’s Quetta has risen to 59 people on Tuesday.

Report informs referring to the GEO TV, nearly 100 people were injured in the attack.

According to a representative of the Pakistani army, the three terrorists were carrying suicide belts, and two of them managed to detonate theirs. The third militant was killed by the Pakistani military, he said adding that during the siege, militants contacted their instructors in Afghanistan.

According to the report, the operation against terrorists in the police college has been completed.