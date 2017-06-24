Death toll in Pakistan attacks reaches 57

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The death from Friday's twin blasts in Parachinar has soared to 57, rescue sources said, with over 300 others wounded.

Report informs referring to TASS, the Geo TV stated.

Among the injured, about 12 passed away Saturday morning, according to the rescue sources. Others injured are currently under treatment.

The back-to-back explosions occurred as people were busy shopping for Iftar and Eid in the Turi Bazaar area, close to a crowded bus terminal in Parachinar, Kurram Agency.

The second explosion took place as people rushed to provide aid and rescue the wounded from the first explosion.

Political administration confirmed that 45 people were killed and at least 300 were injured in the explosions.

Local official Nasrullah Khan said the first blast detonated as the market was crowded with shoppers.