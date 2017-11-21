Death toll in Nigerian mosque attack reaches 50

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll in Nigerian mosque attack reached 50 people.

Report informs referring to the Agency France Press, the causalities are expected to rise.

According to report, the explosion was committed by suicide bomber.

Othman Abubakar, a police spokesman, said the young man detonated his explosives whiling mingling among the Muslims.

Suspicion fell on Islamist extremist group, Boko Haram, who have been responsible for similar attacks in the region.