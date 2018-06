Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 12 people died as a result of fire in New York City, US. There are children among dead.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio told during press briefing.

The officials do not rule out the number of victims will rise. The mayor said four people are in critical condition.

12 people were rescued from burning house.