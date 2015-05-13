Death toll in Nepal quake reaches 65

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims of the earthquake in Nepal, with the magnitude of 7.3 that occurred there in the morning on Tuesday, May 12, has reached 65 people. Report informs citing Tass, this was stated by the National Center for Emergency Situations.

"We have information about 65 dead and 1,926 injured," - was confirmed on the official page of the Center on Twitter.

The tremors were also felt in India, where the operation of subways in New Delhi and Calcutta was suspended. The Indian Ministry of Interior has information on 17 victims, including 16 people in the eastern state of Bihar.