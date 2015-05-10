Death toll in Nepal quake reached 8 thousand

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Number of earthquake victims in Nepal has exceeded 8 thousand people, Report citing Russian TASS.

"According to the information at 09:15 local time killed 8019 people, injured 16033", noted the law enforcement agencies on their official page on Facebook social network.

Earlier, the Nepal Red Cross reported 8,413 dead and 17,576 injured, however, the authorities didn't confirm this information.

An earthquake measuring 7.9 occurred in Nepal on 25 April. After this, there were about 90 aftershocks of magnitude 3.2 to 6.9. The greatest damage was caused to the country's capital, Kathmandu. Died about 1210, suffered a 4634 persons. Not less than 2991 people were killed and 852 injured in the central district of Sindhupalchok.