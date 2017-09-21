 Top
    Death toll in Mexico earthquake rises to 230

    Luis Felipe Puente: The number of confirmed dead in Mexico reaches 100

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll in Mexico earthquake reaches 230 people.

    Report informs referring to TASS, the National Civil Defense Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente said in a tweet. He said 230 people became the victims of earthquake.

    He posted in Twitter that "The number of died people in Mexico City increased by 100 people. The total number of dead people is 230”.

    According to Mexico's National Seismological Service, epicenter of 7.1 magnitude earthquake was located 111 kilometers south from Mexico City. Earthquake was followed by more than ten aftershocks.

