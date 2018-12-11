Death toll in Kabul explosion reaches 12, including women and children - UPDATED

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in the explosion in Kabul outskirts has reached 12, 9 others were injured, Report informs citing Interfax.

According to the country's Interior Ministry, among those killed are 4 militaries, two women and two children. Six servicemen have suffered.

Taliban militants have claimed responsibility for the attack.

An Afghan official says a suicide car bomber has struck a security convoy on the outskirts of Kabul, killing four security forces, Report informs citing Tolo News.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said six other forces were wounded in Tuesday’s attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have both carried out attacks in the capital.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in the southern Kandahar province late Monday, killing eight police.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.