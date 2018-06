© RİA "Novosti"

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from partial collapse of nine–storey residential building in Ijevsk city, Russia reached six people.

Report inform referring to the TASS, Russian emergency service has reported.

Rescuers pulled one more body from the rubble and death toll climbed to 6.

It was reported that still no news on fate of one person.