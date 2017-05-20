Death toll in four terrorist attacks in Iraq reached 52

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims of terrorist attacks in Iraq is in the south of the country increased to 52 people. Report informs citing the Habertürk, this was stated by local military and medical personnel.Terror acts occurred the day before in the vicinity of Baghdad and in the southern city of Basra. 33 people became victims of two explosions in Basra with the use of mined cars with suicide bombers at the wheel.

The number of victims of the terrorist attack near Baghdad increased to 19.