    Death toll in derailed train in India reaches 41

    Train moved from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneshwar

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/At least 41 passengers were killed in a train derailment in southern India on Saturday night, the latest disaster on India’s old and overburdened railway system.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, government and medical authorities said that at least 68 additional passengers were injured, several critically, and admitted to hospitals. Previously reported 39 dead and 50 wounded.

    The accident took place in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh state in southern India, when the engine and coaches of the Hirakhand Express from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneshwar derailed at 11:15 p.m.

