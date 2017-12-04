Death toll in clashes in Yemeni capital reaches 245

© Sputnik

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll in fight in Yemen capital of Sana between Huthi and the supporters of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh has reached 245 people.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, during the clashes, building of the Iranian embassy was damaged.

The conflict between them broke out on November 29 in the capital under their control. The fighting began around the largest mosque in the city, bearing the name of Saleh, and soon spread to other parts of the city.

"The death toll in the clashes in Sana rose to 245," Sky News Arabia reported.

According to the channel, fierce fighting for control of Sana continues on the streets of the Yemeni capital with the use of tanks.

Earlier, the Xinhua news agency reported that as a result of the heavy projectile hit during the clashes, the building of the Iranian embassy lit up, 20 diplomatic staff were in the building.