Death toll in California mudslides reaches at least 20

The death toll from Southern California's devastating mudslides has reached 20 after another body was discovered, authorities said. Four people remain missing after last week's flash floods in coastal Montecito.

Report informs citing the TASS, Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper said.

Search-and-rescue missions are continuing, although large amounts of mud and debris have made searches difficult. Several areas in Santa Barbara County remain under mandatory evacuation orders, with most of Montecito still shut off from natural gas service.

More than 30 people were injured as a result of the disaster. The coastal city of Montesito, where the houses and villas of many Hollywood celebrities are located, suffered most.