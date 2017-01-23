Death toll in Bishkek plane accident reaches 39

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll in Boeing 747 crash near Bishkek city reached 39.

Report informs, referring to TASS, Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry told.

Information says, 29-year-old Saginbek Rahmonov, placed in Kyrgyzstan Traumatology and Orthopedics Scientific-Research Center, died of multiple burns.

“Our specialists did everything they can. But they couldn’t save him”, the ministry spokesman told.

10 people injured in plane accident are currently under treatment in various hospitals and clinics of Bishkek.

Notably, Hong Kong-Bishkek plane of one Turkish company crashed during landing on Manas airport of Kyrgyzstan capital.