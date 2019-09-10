Death toll in Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian rises to 50

The death toll from hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has risen to 50, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

44 dead were reported earlier.

Police specified that 42 people were killed on the island of Abaco, which the disaster caused devastating damage, eight more died on the island of Grand Bahama.

“As there are many more persons presumed missing, since they have not been seen or heard from since the passage of Hurricane Dorian, we are appealing to family members to file missing person’s reports with the police,” the commissioner said.