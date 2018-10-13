Death toll from tropical storm Michael reaches 17 - UPDATED

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll from hurricane Michael has become at least 17 people in US, Report informs citing CNN.

The bodies of eight dead were found in Florida. Reports oN casualties also came from Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina.

The hurricane is gradually weakening, but the danger remains: the main threat is flooding, which can cause heavy rains.

*** 17:18

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ / The death toll from tropical storm Michael has reached 11 in US, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

By the information of the Virginia Department of Emergency, five residents of the state were also victims of hurricane Michael, while 520,000 people were left without electricity.

Six deaths were reported earlier.

Hurricane Michael also caused serious damage to the Florida air force base.

The potential damage from the hurricane is estimated at billions of dollars.