Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Number of victims of terrorist attacks in As-Suwayda, Syria has increased to 50 and 78 civilians are injured, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"The number of victims of the attack in As-Suwayda increased to 50 and 78 people are wounded, as well as, the remains of four unknown bodies have been revelaed," -said the Agency interlocutor.