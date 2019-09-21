 Top

Death toll from storm rises to five in Texas

​Death toll from storm rises to five

The death toll from tropical storm Imelda in Texas has risen to five, Report informs citing the newspaper New York Times.

According to the newspaper, one of the victims was a young man trying to save his horse from the water, while three died in their cars as a result of flooding. According to authorities, a man whose body was found in a ditch in a suburb of Houston, also drowned during the flood.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency warning for several counties, saying "life-threatening amounts of rainfall" have already dropped. Local authorities rescued and evacuated more than a thousand people

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi