The number of infected with the deadly coronavirus has reached 7,711, and the death toll has climbed to 170, China's National Health Commission announced on Thursday.

"As of 24:00 (20:00 Baku time) local time on January 29, the National Health Commission recorded 7,711 confirmed cases of infection, with 1,370 assessed as severe. The death toll has reached 170," the Commission said in a statement.

Almost 60,000 more people are under quarantine.