Death toll from Typhoon Hagibis reaches 70

At least two people have been killed and 70 others injured in Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis, which is currently moving towards Tokyo. Report informs citing the TASS that Kyodo Agency.

One person was found dead in an overturned vehicle in the city of Ichihara, east of Tokyo. One person died and two people were unaccounted for in the city of Tomioka, about 120 kilometers north-west of Tokyo. Damage due to the impact of the disaster was also recorded in 57 cities of the three prefectures of the Central part of the country, including Tokyo.

The impact of the disaster caused a complete shutdown of rail and air services, large-scale power outages and disruptions of telephone and Internet lines. Landslides and river spills were recorded in the cities of the central part of the country.