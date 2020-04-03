​Death toll from COVD-19 exceeds six thousand in the US

On a day, several more states, including Florida, told most of their residents to stay at home, the number of US coronavirus cases skyrocketed past 200,000.

The news comes while debate revs upon whether all Americans should be wearing a mask.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 210 000 people in the United States have contracted, and at least 4,703 have died. The number of fatality reports again reached a new daily high, with more than 900 reported.

At present, the number of victims of CAVID-19 coronavirus infection in the United States reached 6,053 people, while more than 245,5 thousand contracted the virus.

Report says, citing the RIA Novosti, New York “leads,” in terms of the number of fatalities, with 1,562 deaths recorded there.

The number of people who recovered across the country was 9,148.