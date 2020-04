Thirty people have already died from the new type of coronavirus in France, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

Twenty-five people, mostly elderly with underlying health issues, died from the disease yesterday. According to the latest data, the number of confirmed cases reaches 1,412.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of unknown pneumonia in Wuhan, in the central part of the country (Hubei province).