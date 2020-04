The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 8,000 lives globally, Report informs.

China (3,237), Italy (2,503), Iran (988), and Spain (533) are the worst hit by the disease, which has affected 167 countries and regions.

The novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, the most populous city in central China, in December 2019.

A total of 199,475 people have contracted the virus, and as many as 82,812 have recovered.

On March 11, the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic.