© Deutsche Welle https://report.az/storage/news/00fbb6bb1174af50df13f03167ea8058/f40b84c7-c651-47ef-a3be-834c257c9236_292.jpg

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has reached 74,100. Of them, 2,004 people died, and 14,300 recovered and were discharged from hospitals, RIA Novosti reports, citing the National Health Commission.

Coronavirus has emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan and spread to other cities. Other countries also report cases of infection.