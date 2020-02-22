Death toll from coronavirus doubles in South Korea

South Korea's health authorities registered 142 new cases of infection with COVID-2019. The total number of infected in the country increased to 346, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) under Korea's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Three days ago, there were only 50 coronavirus cases in South Korea. According to the Centers, 103 new cases were detected in Gyeongsangbuk-do province, another 28 were infected in Daegu, and the remaining 11 were from different areas across the country.

Most of the newly infected, 92 cases, were revealed in a hospital in Tenham County in the city of Condo near Daegu. That was the place where two already dead patients were hospitalized. According to the health authorities, right now, it is unclear how much the coronavirus was responsible for their death. Though it played some role, the patients had suffered from underlying respiratory diseases for many years.