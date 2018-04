Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Number of killed exceeded 50, 65 wounded as a result of terror act near Shiites mosque in Iraq's Salahuddin province.

Report informs citing the foreign media, terrorists attacked the mosque in Balad region, where grave of 10th Shiite Imam Ali al-Hadi's son 'Seyid Muhammedin' located.

Most of killed are those who came to visit the tomb.

The IS claimed responsibility for attack.