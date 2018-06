Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in a migrant boat sinking Thursday off the Greek island of Samos has risen to 24 people, including 10 children, Report informs referring to the France Press, the coastguard said.

Only 10 survivors have been rescued from the Aegean Sea, but Greek ships and vessels from European border agency Frontex were still searching for 11 others reported missing, according to the coastguard.