Deadly fire rips through Saudi Arabian hospital:25 killed

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 25 people have been killed and 107 injured in a fire at a hospital in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, Report informs referring to the TASS, local authorities said.

The Saudi civil defence directorate said in a post on Facebook that the fire at the Jizan General Hospital started at about 2.30am local time.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze, which began on the first floor of the hospital.

The intensive care unit and maternity ward are both on the first floor.

Saudi Arabian authorities are on the scene investigating. At least 20 brigades from the civil defence directorate were deployed to fight the blaze.

Jizan is the capital of the Jizan region in southwest Saudi Arabia, located immediately north of the Yemen border.