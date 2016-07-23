Deadly blast strikes demonstration in Kabul, 50 dead and wounded

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 people are feared dead and dozens wounded in the twin blasts near a gathering of a mass demonstration in the Afghanistan capital on Saturday.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the explosion occurred at Kabul's Dehmazang Circle close to where thousands of people from Hazara minority were demonstrating over a power route line.

According to information a suicide bomber detonated explosives among demonstrators at Saturday's rally in Kabul.

According to the health ministry, 50 dead and wounded taken to Kabul hospital after blast.