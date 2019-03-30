“Day of silence” arrives in Ukraine

“Day of silence” is in Ukraine today before the presidential elections on 31 March.

Report informs that today any campaign for any candidate is prohibited.

Agitation in the second round starts from the next day after the appointment of a second vote.

The presidential campaign was officially launched in Ukraine on December 31, 2018 . The Central Election Commission admitted 44 candidates to the elections, however five people voluntarily refused to participate in the elections until March 7. Thus, the ballots will include the names of 39 candidates.

According to polls, the current President Petro Poroshenko, the leader of the "Fatherland" Yulia Tymoshenko and showman and presenter Volodymyr Zelensky are the most real candidates in the upcoming elections.

The official results of the first round will be announced before April 10, if none of the candidates score more than 50%, then the second round will be announced that to be held on April 21. The results of the second round will be announced 1 May. 1. The inauguration of the President will take place until June 3.