Davutoğlu: Refugee problem a humanitarian issue, not a matter of bargaining

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu warned EU leaders on Friday that Ankara's offer to curb the refugee flow to Europe is a humanitarian rather than a "bargaining" issue, Report informs citing the Turkish media.

"For Turkey, the refugee problem not an issue of bargaining, but a matter of humanitarian values as well as European values," Davutoglu said as he arrived for a summit with EU leaders in Brussels.

Davutoğlu underscored that Turkey's main goal is to provide assistance to refugees through a humanitarian perspective and to strengthen relations between Turkey and the European Union.

"We hope that we find a common ground under the scope of a framework based on common goals" Davutoğlu said and added that he is hopeful.