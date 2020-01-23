Davos forum protesters clash with police in Zurich

Swiss police on Wednesday used water cannons, rubber bullets, and tear gas to subdue demonstrators in Zurich who ignited fireworks and threw bottles as part of a protest targeting the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) conference in Davos, Report says, referring to Swiss media.

Three people were arrested, one passerby was injured by fireworks, and a policeman was hospitalized with unspecified injuries, Zurich police said in a news release after the demonstration broke up mid-evening.

Several hundred people marched in the permitted demonstration entitled “Zurich against WEF” in the streets near the Swiss banking capital’s downtown.

The annual Davos Forum runs from January 21-24. Three thousand officials from 117 countries take part in the event. It is attended by US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and others.