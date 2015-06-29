David Cameron warns of severe terrorist threat to UK

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ The UK faces a “severe terrorist threat”, David Cameron has warned after at least eight British holidaymakers were shot dead on a Tunisian beach.

Report informs citing foreign media, the Prime Minister said there would be “heightened security” today as events are held across the UK to mark Armed Forces Day, amid fears of a similar attack on home soil.

The UK’s terror threat level remains at “severe”, the second highest level meaning an attack is “highly likely”, as a team of British police officers were sent to Tunisia.

Mr Cameron said: “There’s no doubt we face a very severe threat in our country and we have done for many months and many years, but the level of the threat is identified independently of government and published in the proper way.”

He said the most important thing is to “carry on” thanking the armed forces for their work “knowing that in our country we face a severe terrorist threat”.

But he said if people worked together, were vigilant and backed the police, “we can combat this poisonous narrative of Islamist extremism that is radicalising too many young minds in our country”.