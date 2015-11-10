David Cameron outlines goals for reforming the UK's membership of the EU

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ David Cameron has outlined his goals for reforming the UK's membership of the EU, saying they will be difficult, but not impossible, to achieve.

Report informs, referring to the BBC, he will formally set his demands out in a letter to the president of the European Council to be published later.

But he said he was confident of getting what he wanted, describing talks with EU partners as "mission possible".

EU leave campaigners have described the process, which will be followed by an in/out referendum, as a "gimmick".

In a speech ahead of the letter's publication, Mr Cameron said four objectives lie at the heart of the UK's renegotiations:

Protection of the single market for Britain and other non-euro countries.

Boosting competitiveness by setting a target for the reduction of the "burden" of red tape.

Exempting Britain from "ever-closer union" and bolstering national parliaments.

Restricting EU migrants' access to in-work benefits such as tax credits.

Mr Cameron hit back at claims by former Tory chancellor Lord Lawson that the four goals were "disappointingly unambitious", saying they reflected what the British people wanted and would be "good for Britain and good for the European Union".

"It is mission possible and it is going to take a lot of hard work to get there," said the prime minister.