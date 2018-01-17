Date to move US embassy to Jerusalem announced

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The US will move its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem this year".

Report informs referring to the Haber7, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on plane during his return from India trip.

Notably, after the international community's protest the White House issued a statement that the move will take several years. US President Donald Trump signed an order on December 6, 2017, recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital. On January 16, 2018, he approved the document on reduction of humanitarian aid by $ 65 mln to Palestinian refugees.