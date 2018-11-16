Date of no confidence vote in Theresa May made public

© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/8459e405a0584535cf0d8eb7e776a30b/f9b97c97-d409-4df2-8bfd-42ab5499476c_292.jpg

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ / Vote of no confidence in British Prime Minister Theresa May will be held next week, Report informs citing the Daily Telegraph.

Sources note that the vote will likely be held on November 20.

In accordance with the Charter of the ruling Conservative party, the procedure can be launched if at least 15% of the Tory parliamentarians (48 people) send a letter about the loss of confidence in the Prime Minister.

Earlier it was reported that the party members of British Prime Minister Theresa May received enough votes to launch the procedure.