Date of meeting amid Syria changes

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Date of meeting on the settlement of the situation in Syria had to be held in Geneva on February 8 postponed.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, UN Secretary General Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said.

According to him, the meeting will be held on February 20.

The reasons for the postponement of the meeting were not disclosed.

Notably, on January 23-24 in Astana, Kazakhstan in Syria, Bashar al-Assad's government, opposition, representatives of Turkey, Russia and Iran held meeting with UN Secretary General Special Envoyfor SyriaStaffan de Mistura, with the participation of U.S. Ambassador toKazakhstan George Krol.