Date of early presidential election in South Korea named

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Early elections of the President of South Korea will take place on May 9.

Report informs citing the Rossiyskaya qazeta, tomorrow Constitutional court of Republic of South Korea will hold a hearing.

If on March 10, the court supports impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye, after two months will be announced early presidential elections.

According to recent polls, nearly 78% of Koreans in favor of an early elections.

According to information, 5 candidates nominated for the presidential post. Judging by the polls, until the greatest chance of winning the election is one of the leaders of the opposition Democratic party “Tabora” moon Jae In.