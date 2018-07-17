Date and venue of Caspian Summit unveiled

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The summit of the five Caspian states will be held on August 12 in Aktau, all states confirmed their participation.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

"Currently, foreign ministries of all five Caspian states, namely Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan, are actively working to prepare for the fifth Caspian summit, which is scheduled for August 12 in Aktau," Abdrakhmanov said.

According to him, all the states have already confirmed their participation through diplomatic channels.

It is expected that, Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will be signed at this summit.