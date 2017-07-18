 Top
    Damage from unrest during G20 estimated in 12 mln EUR

    German Union of Insurers estimated damage from unrest that swept Hamburg during the event

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The German Union of Insurancers has estimated the damage from the unrest that swept Hamburg during the G20 summit in the amount of 12 mln EUR ($ 13,8 mln), Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    It is noted that this is not about the initial estimation. The damage from the attacks on the vehicles, residential buildings and enterprises has also been taken into account.

    The G20 summit was held in Hamburg and accompanied by mass demonstrations. Participants of the unrest set fire to vehicles, threw bottles and stones at the police and robbed stores. As a result, more than 200 people were arrested. 

