Damage from Russia import restrictions amounted to 1.5 bln euros

Baku. August 13. REPORT.AZ/. Dutch Employers Association has estimated the potential damages associated with the restriction of export products to Russia to the amount of 1,5 bln euros, Report informs citing the Dutch.news, Economic damage from Russian sanctions toüards the EU may be higher than expected.

According to the head of the Dutch Employers Association, Hans de Boer. “the damage could reach 1.5 bln euros”.Originally, it was estimated to the amount of 500 mln, however, according to Bauer, it is too optimistic forecast."This figure does not take into account Dutch traders who operating on the territory of Eastern Europe", - he explained.

Earlier, Russia for a year restricted imports of certain goods from the countries that have imposed sanctions against Moscow: United States, EU member states, Canada, Australia and Norway. Beef, pork, fruit, poultry, cheese and dairy products, nuts and other products included in the sanction list.