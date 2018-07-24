Dam collapses in Laos: hundreds missing

© РИА "Новости"

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Hundreds of people are missing and an unspecified number are believed to be dead after the collapse of a hydropower dam in southeast Laos. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The accident happened at a dam in southeastern Attapeu province late on Monday, releasing 5 billion cubic meters of water with "several human lives claimed, and several hundreds of people missing.

A number of houses in the southern part of the district were also swept away and officials in the province have put out a call for relief aid for flood victims. More than 1.3 thousand families (6.6 thousand people) were left homeless.