    Dallas Police Chief: Detainee states he laid bombs in the city center

    Flights banned above the city

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ A man detained after shooting in Dallas said that he has laid bombs in the city center.

    Report informs referring to the CNN, Dallas Police Chief David Brown said at a press conference.

    According to him, the detainee also said that more police officers will suffer.

    Earlier, the US government temporarily suspended flights over Dallas where the shooting occurred.

    Earlier, two men opened fire on the law enforcers, providing security during a protest held in Dallas against the police violence. As a result, four policemen were killed and 11 injured.

