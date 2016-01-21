The Dalai Lama hospitalized in the U.S.

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Dalai Lama 80, who traveled to the United States for prostate treatment and a medical checkup at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Report informs referring to the BBC, he told reporters before leaving the Himalayan town of Dharamsala that he had no "specific health complaints."

The Dalai Lama is a monk of the Gelug or "Yellow Hat" school of Tibetan Buddhism, the newest of the schools of Tibetan Buddhism founded by Je Tsongkapa. The 14th and current Dalai Lama is Tenzin Gyatso.