Daesh terrorists captured one more Iraqi city

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Daesh has captured Ar-Rutbah city in western Iraq.

Report informs citing the Haber7, terrorists took control of the city for 6 hours.

According to the information, Daesh militants killed pro-Iranian Hasd-i-Sabii fighters in the city.

Notably, Ar-Rutbah is a city in Al Anbar province, Iraq. The city is of great strategic importance for its location on the Amman-Baghdad highway. One of the military base of the coalition forces was located in Ar-Rutbah after the forces entered Iraq in 2003.

Notably, on May 15 this year, the Iraqi army declared clearing Ar-Rutbah off Daesh together with command of joint operations. Iraqi army, special forces, police, border guards and other armed groups close to the government participated in the operations. Artillery and tanks were used in the fights.

Notably, Ar-Rutbah was captured by Daesh in 2014.