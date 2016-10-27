Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS executed over 22 civilians in Mosul, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"Today ISIS militants executed 22 civilians by electrocution in the center of Mosul, accusing them of collusion with intelligence agencies and Peshmerga", Al Sumaria reports. According to the information, ISIS kept residents in a Mosul prison for about four months.

The operation to liberate Mosul from ISIS militants has been conducting since October 17. US Army General Joseph Votel said that from 800 to 900 fighters were killed since beginning of the operation.